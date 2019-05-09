Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan teaser looks promising – Watch

New Delhi: Filmmaker Aanand L Rai and Ayushmann Khurrana have once again joined forces for the second instalment of the super hit film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' which released in 2017 and dealt with the problem of erectile dysfunction.

The second part is based on the subject of homosexuality. The makers have released a small teaser which looks promising. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans.

He wrote: “Valentine Day 2020 release... After #ShubhMangalSaavdhan... Teaser of the second installment in the franchise: #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Aanand L Rai... #SMZS:

Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan starred Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar. However, the female lead for the second part has not been announced as yet.

'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' will be directed by Hitesh Kewalya and produced by Aanand L Rai. It will hit the screens on Valentine's Day 2020.

Ayushmann is having a ball at the Box Office currently. Both of his releases in 2018—Badhaai Ho and Andhadhun have set the ticket counters on fire and done extremely well.

He has been showered with praises and accolades coming his way. He has an interesting line-up of movies in his kitty.