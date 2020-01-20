Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer review: Ayushmann Khurrana's bold avatar packed with punches

Movie: Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Director: Hitesh Kewalya

Release Date: February 21, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3.5/5

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming outing 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' is based on the concept of homosexuality. From the title, it looks like a part-II of 2017 hit film 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan' which was based on erectile dysfunction.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is produced by Aanand L. Rai and Bhushan Kumar under their Colour Yellow Productions and T-Series banners respectively. The comedy-drama stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in lead roles with veteran actors like Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao in pivotal parts.

The makers unveiled the 2.41minute long trailer and it is laced with comic punches right from the word 'go'. Hitesh Kewalya's writing looks crips and interesting which is a must for an issue-based comedy-drama like Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

WATCH THE SHUBH MANGAL ZYADA SAAVDHAN TRAILER HERE:

In fact, it's the hilarious and quirky dialogues in the trailer which surely will make it trending stuff on social media. A special mention to Ayushmann rocking his nose ring and tattoos. Love the way he has characterised his role and not made it a caricature just to grab attention.

After starring in movies like 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan', 'Badhaai Ho' and 'Dream Girl', Ayushmann is ready to continue his Midas touch in a powerful and bold concept-based entertainer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'.

It talks about homophobia and how society reacts to same-sex relationships in general.

Also, it's kind of refreshing to see his 'Badhaai Ho' parents Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao again in pivotal roles.