SOHNI LAGDI

Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan Set The Stage Ablaze With ‘Sohni Lagdi’ From Yudhra

Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan Unviel the song ‘Sohni Lagdi’ From Yudhra

|Last Updated: Sep 09, 2024, 03:39 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Siddhant Chaturvedi And Malavika Mohanan Set The Stage Ablaze With ‘Sohni Lagdi’ From Yudhra (Image: @zeemusiccompany/Instagram)

New Delhi: The track ‘Sohni Lagdi,’ featuring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan, has been released, marking the latest addition to the soundtrack of the film ‘Yudhra’. The song, anticipated as a key highlight of the year, is set to be a prominent feature in the club scene and party playlists.

‘Sohni Lagdi’ follows the release of the trailer and the earlier single ‘Saathiya’ from ‘Yudhra’. The new track is characterized by its dynamic beat and rhythm, crafted to enhance any high-energy environment.

The song is choreographed by Bosco-Caesar, with Siddhant and Malavika showcasing their dance skills. Composed by Prem and Hardeep, and performed by Jaz Dhami and Sonna Rele, ‘Sohni Lagdi’ includes lyrics by Raj Ranjodh. 

‘Yudhra’, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under Excel Entertainment, will be released in theaters on September 20. The film also features performances by Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.

Watch ‘Sohni Lagdi’ on Youtube:

and Instagram:

