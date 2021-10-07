हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
siddhant chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps up Portugal schedule of 'Yudhra'

The romantic action-thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, went on floors in August. Chaturvedi took to Instagram and posted a reel, which featured him getting up from his bed and walking to the beach to work out.

Siddhant Chaturvedi wraps up Portugal schedule of &#039;Yudhra&#039;
Photo courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi on Thursday announced that he has finished shooting for the Portugal schedule of his upcoming film 'Yudhra'.

The romantic action-thriller, backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment, went on floors in August. Chaturvedi took to Instagram and posted a reel, which featured him getting up from his bed and walking to the beach to work out.

"Daddy's home. #PortugalWrap #Yudhra," the 28-year-old actor posted.

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, best known for Sridevi's swansong 'Mom' (2017), 'Yudhra' also stars Malavika Mohanan. 

Chaturvedi, the breakout star of 'Gully Boy', will also be seen in two more projects from Excel Entertainment -- supernatural-comedy 'Phone Bhoot', co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter, and 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Ananya Panday and Adarsh Gourav.

The actor will also star in YRF's 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', which is set to release on November 19, as well as an untitled movie from filmmaker Shakun Batra in which he features alongside Deepika Padukone. 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
siddhant chaturvediYudhra filmSiddhant Chaturvedi filmSiddhant Chaturvedi photos
Next
Story

Vicky Kaushal's new unrecognisable look from Sardar Udham biopic drops online!

Must Watch

PT8M36S

DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; Oct 07, 2021