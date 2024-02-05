New Delhi: Fighter has been released on the big screens and has indeed redefined the action genre with its enthralling aerial action. With its nail-biting action sequences, the film has indeed left an indelible mark on the minds of the audience. Watching the fresh chemistry of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone has indeed come as yet another treat for the audience. The world got to witness a kind of action that has never been seen before on the big screens and Siddharth Anand has indeed created yet another action spectacle with the film.

Director Siddharth Anand's direction was at full display in Fighter. Bringing the aerial action and that too with such perfection is just way beyond what anyone has ever imagined. The audience loves the film and has been showering immense love ever since its release. The film has indeed added yet another spectacle to Hrithik's filmography. While the superstar has already delivered two biggest action blockbusters with director Siddharth Anand with Bang Bang and WAR, the director-actor duo has yet again redefined action on the big screen. On the other hand, after Pathaan, Siddharth Anand and Deepika Padukone came together in Fighter and created a wonder on the big screen again.

Directed by Siddharth Anand and presented by Viacom18 Studios in association with Marflix Pictures, 'Fighter' epitomizes cinematic brilliance. This film seamlessly intertwines heart-thumping action and patriotic fervor, promising an unparalleled cinematic experience. Fighter is now running in the theaters.