हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani's 'Shershaah' to have world TV premiere

COLORS Cineplex, Viacom18’s premium Hindi Movie Channel has always been at the forefront of offering power-packed entertainment to its viewers by showcasing the country’s two biggest passions- movies and cricket. 

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani&#039;s &#039;Shershaah&#039; to have world TV premiere
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: From the world television premiere of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani-starrer 'Shershaah' to 'Abu Dhabi T10 League', 'Road Safety World Series' Season 2 and regional moves, Colors Cineplex has revealed a strong line-up of programmes.

The 'Abu Dhabi T10 League' will start from November 19 through December 4 with six teams in participation playing 35 matches, the World Television Premiere of 'Shershaah' is on December 19 at 12 noon and 7:30p.m., 'Road Safety World Series' will also make a comeback in February 2022 with Season 2.

 

Beside this there will be New Year Special Festival featuring Best of 2021 along with premieres of Tamil movies like 'Vijay Raghvan' starring Vijay Anthony, 'Rudhram' starring Raghava Lawrence and Malayalam film 'Minnal Murali'.

 

The 'Abu Dhabi T10 League' includes six teams consisting of legends like Faf Du Plessis, Chris Gayle and Yusuf Pathan, among others from 20 different nations, who play 35 matches in this series. 'Road Safety World Series' is a tournament played by former cricket icons like Sachin Tendulkar, Virendra Sehwag, and Yuvraj Singh and is organised to create awareness about the safety rules on the road.

On the other hand, the movie 'Shershaah' depicts the story of Indian Army officer Captain Vikram Batra (played by Sidharth Malhotra), who laid down his life during the Kargil War of 1999.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sidharth MalhotraKiara AdvaniShershaahworld TV premiereAbu Dhabi T10 LeagueRoad Safety World Series Season 2Colors Cineplex
Next
Story

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recreates his infamous 'Bite Fight' with Ananya Panday on 'Liger' sets

Must Watch

PT24M53S

DNA: Zee News' reply to Vir Das, #StandUpForIndia trends no.1 on twitter