Sidharth Malhotra-Parineeti Chopra's 'Jabariya Jodi' wrapped—Watch crazy video

New Delhi: Bollywood's young and happening actors Parineeti Chopra and Sidharth Malhotra will be seen together in 'Jabariya Jodi'. The shooting of this romantic comedy-drama has been wrapped and Sidharth shared the news with his fans in a unique way.

He posted a small fun video from the sets of 'Jabariya Jodi'. He wrote: “The crazy journey of #JabariyaJodi comes to an end! Thanks to the entire cast & crew for their endless support. Can't wait for you guys to watch the film in cinemas on 12th July 2019.”

The movie is based on the practice groom kidnapping for forced marriages which still happens in some parts of the country. The film is directed by Prashant Singh while Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Shailesh R Singh have produced it.

'Jabariya Jodi' also stars Javed Jaffrey, Sanjai Mishra, Aparshakti Khurana, Ruslaan Mumtaz and Chandan Roy Sanyal to name a few.

Sidharth and Parineeti have previously worked together in 2014 romantic drama Hasee Toh Phasee. Fans liked their on-screen romance and are looking forward to watch them together after 5 long years.

The film is releasing on July 12, 2019.