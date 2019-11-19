Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavan is unstoppable at Box Office

close

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Marjaavan refuses to slow down at the Box office. The revenge drama, also starring Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role, got scathing reviews but impressed the audience.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria's Marjaavan refuses to slow down at the Box office. The revenge drama, also starring Riteish Deshmukh in a pivotal role, got scathing reviews but impressed the audience.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Marjaavaan has smooth sailing on Day 4... Mass circuits remain rock-steady, keeping the total healthy... Ditto for multiplexes beyond metros... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr, Mon 4.15 cr. Total: ₹ 28.57 cr. #India biz. "

The film has performed exceptionally well in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CP Berar, Nizam, UP and Bihar.

The revenge saga is directed by Milap Zaveri. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

