Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria starrer Marjaavan stays strong at Box Office

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra-Tara Sutaria's revenge drama Marjaavan is on a winning spree at the Box Office. The film has witnessed a massive jump in numbers on the third day of its release.

Film critic and noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Marjaavaan jumps on Day 3... Healthy weekend... Finds patronage from mass markets... A large chunk of biz from single screens... Multiplexes of Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities better... Mon biz is decider... Fri 7.03 cr, Sat 7.21 cr, Sun 10.18 cr. Total: ₹ 24.42 cr. #India biz."

According to Box Office India,  the film has performed well in Maharashtra, Gujarat, CP Berar, Nizam, UP and Bihar.

The revenge saga is helmed by Milap Zaveri. It has been produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

Sidharth MalhotraTara SutariaMarjaavanRiteish Deshmukh
