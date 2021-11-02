हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' to release in May 2022

Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming movie ‘Mission Majnu’ will hit theatres on May 13.

Sidharth Malhotra&#039;s &#039;Mission Majnu&#039; to release in May 2022
Pic courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Sidharth Malhotra-starrer ‘Mission Majnu’ will hit theatres on May 13 next year. On Tuesday (November 2), Sidharth took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

He wrote, "Get ready to be a part of India’s greatest covert operation that derailed Pakistan’s illicit Nuclear Ambitions! Inspired by real events, #MissionMajnu releasing on 13th May 2022 in a cinema near you."

Alongside the update, Sidharth shared his intense look from the film.

Directed by Shantanu Baagchi, the upcoming movie is set in the 1970s and has Sidharth Malhotra essaying the role of a RAW agent (for the first time), who leads India’s operation. The forthcoming film marks the Hindi debut of Rashmika Mandanna.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP) and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta (Guilty By Association Media), ‘Mission Majnu’ also stars Sharib Hashmi and Kumud Mishra.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Mission MajnuSidharth Malhotrarashmika mandannaShantanu BaagchiRonnie Screwvala
Next
Story

Squad trailer: Danny Denzongpa's son Rinzing Denzongpa makes promising debut as STF Commando

Must Watch

PT1M26S

By Elections: BJP ahead in 2 assembly seats of Assam, counting of votes continues