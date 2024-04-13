Sikandar: Salman Khan And Eid Releases; A Proven Blockbuster Record

New Delhi: In the world of entertainment and the Indian film business, Salman Khan stood out as a force to be reckoned with. There is no denying the fact that the megastar is among the most bankable stars in the nation and enjoys a crazy fan following across the globe. While he has dazzled audiences with line-ups of blockbusters and entertainment bonanzas on screen, the superstar has roared even louder with his Eid releases.

Yet again proving his everlasting blockbuster charm on EID, Salman Khan is teaming up with Sajid Nadiadwala, and A.R. Murugadoss for the biggest project whose title has been locked and its 'Sikandar'. As the title in itself looks grand, it guarantees yet another blockbuster in the making with Salman Khan coming in as 'Sikandar' on EID 2025.

Salman Khan and Eid releases are a trend that has now made a name in the household area of the nation. With 'Judwaa' (1994), he made Eid a festival to be celebrated in Indian cinema too, as the film took a bumper opening on the big screen and Salman scored big on the Eid festive. Following the Judwaa, he then arrived as an unshakable force with the mega-blockbuster 'Wanted' (2009). Salman came up with an out-and-out action commercial potboiler on Eid and has broken the barriers by achieving unanimous success on Eid. With Wanted, he consecutively released films on Eid every year, which include Dabangg, Bodyguard, Ek Tha Tiger, Kick, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Sultan, Tubelight, Race 3, Bharat, and his last year's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Salman Khan not only released films on Eid, but he also gave the biggest blockbusters to Indian cinema on the festival and has made the festival a bankable day for everyone. Every film, Salman has taken a bumper opening on Eid, and with the series of Blockbusters, he has owned the Eid festival like a king.

From 100 cr films to 300 cr films and even 960 cr globally with Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Salman has proved his mettle every time at the box office.

Salman Khan has his inbuilt charisma and larger-than-life persona, which flocks the audiences in a larger number in cinemas during Eid. The euphoria and madness he built with Eid releases are something I have never seen in any film.

While several other films have tried their hands on Eid releases, no film has gotten the kind of success that Salman Khan has achieved.

The combination of Salman Khan and Eid releases goes hand in hand, and the audiences are eager to celebrate the festival with his films on the big screens, which indeed proves that 'Eid means Salman Khan'.

As the fans and audiences are missing him this Eid, Salman Khan is gearing up for the biggest action-adventure film on Eid next year. For the big-scale actioner, he teamed up with Sajid Nadiadwala and AR Murugadoss, and the trio promises a big-screen spectacle like never before next Eid.