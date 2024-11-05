Sikandar: Salman Khan Begins Shooting In Hyderabad Amid Fresh Death Threats
Salman Khan shoots with Rashmika Mandanna at Taj Falaknuma Place in Hyderabad for his film Sikandar amid fresh death threats.
Mumbai: The show must go on. Salman Khan believes in this mantra of life and amid fresh death threats the actor has begun shooting for his next film Sikander with A R Murugadoss. The superstar was seen shooting for a significant scene in Hyderabad and his leaked pictures are going viral on the internet. The actor is shooting in Falaknuma Palace amid extremely tight security and several videos have been going viral.
A Video Directly From #Sikandar's Palace
Rolls-Royce Khadi Hai Canon Hai
Kuch Bhi Kaho #SalmanKhan's Movies Onset/ bts / shooting locations >>> sk movies final output. pic.twitter.com/4v0ixN64bs— Aman Verma (@cinebaap_yt) November 4, 2024
Another video that is catching the eyeballs is of Rashmika Mandanna where she is seen delivering a monologue and fans are gushing about her new look for the film.
Exclusive video from the set of #Sikandar #SalmanKhan @BeingSalmanKhan @iamRashmika @MsKajalAggarwal
pic.twitter.com/vuMHgKvVKN — !!! (@Only4Salman27) November 4, 2024
Salman Khan has been on the radar of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang ever since the Blackbucks case. The Bishnoi gang reportedly wants the superstar to apologise and accept his mistake of killing the blackbucks while shooting for his film Hum Saath Saath Hain.
Lately, politician Baba Siddique was killed brutally due to his proximity with actor Salman Khan, one of the members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for his murder through social media while Mumbai Police is checking on the authenticity of the social media post.
Salman is deeply affected by Baba Siddique’s death, the politician’s son Zeeshan revealed that the actor is having sleepless nights and is unable to sleep, and speaks to him almost every day.
