Sikandar Teaser Postponed: Makers Announce New Teaser Release Date After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh breathed his last on December 26 at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Thursday night. He was 92.

Trending Photos

Sikandar Teaser Postponed: Makers Announce New Teaser Release Date After Former PM Manmohan Singh’s Demise Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: As a mark of respect, the makers of Sikandar, have postponed the teaser release date after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise. The teaser was originally set to be released today, December 27, in celebration of Salman Khan’s 59th birthday. The delay follows the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on December 26. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller will now be released online on December 28 at 11:07 AM, as confirmed by the official X account of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The statement reads: In light of the passing of our esteemed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh Ji, we regret to announce that the release of the Sikandar teaser has been postponed to 28th December 11:07 AM. 

Sajid Nadiadwala’s upcoming magnum opus, Sikandar, had earlier unveiled its first look poster, and it’s nothing short of iconic. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A R Murugadoss Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle that blends action, drama, and emotion. With this captivating first look, the countdown to Salman Khan’s next blockbuster has officially begun!

Stay tuned for more updates as Sikandar's journey unfolds.

