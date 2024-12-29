New Delhi: After the teaser release of Sikandar was postponed following the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, the much-awaited clip finally dropped on Saturday, much to the excitement of fans. Originally set for release on December 27 in celebration of Salman Khan's 59th birthday, the teaser has quickly gained attention, especially for a powerful dialogue that has captivated social media users.

The line, “Suna hai bahot saare log mere peeche pade hain... bas mere mudne ki der hai,” has particularly captivated fans and taken over their minds. Here's how they're reacting to it.

One fan wrote, “#Sikandar - 'Suna hai bahot saare log mere Peeche pade hai... bas mere Mudne ki der hai.' Is this line for Bishnoi and his gang? Bhai ne naam nahi liya nhi toh famous hojata na. Superb teaser, loved it."

Others echoed similar sentiments, calling the dialogue personal and powerful. “Suna Hai Bahut Sare Log Mere Peeche Pade Hain, Bas Mere Mudne Ki Der Hai,” one fan said, questioning if the Sikandar team had subtly roasted the Bishnoi gang and then added “That dialogue hit hard, it felt so personal and powerful!”

Some fans speculated that Salman Khan’s delivery of the line was a direct jab at controversial figures such as KRK and the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, with one writing, "Suna Hai Bahut Sare Log Mere peeche pade hai, Bas mere Mudne ki Der hai. Was personal. I think Salman roasting KRK and Lawrence Bishnoi gang in the teaser."

Another fan mirrored this, saying, “The way Salman Khan roasted Bishnoi in #Sikandar teaser.”

Aside from the dialogue, Salman Khan’s screen presence also drew praise. One fan commented, "Salman Khan with a good director is a completely different beast altogether. What screen presence, man. If the story clicks, Sikandar is going to break all box-office records."

Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Sikandar is slated for release on Eid 2025.