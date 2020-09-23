हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anushka Shetty

Silence: South star Anushka Shetty's Telugu suspense thriller 'Nishabdam' dialogue promo out - Watch

Popular south actress Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan will be next seen in 'Nishabdam', titled 'Silence' in Tamil and Malayalam. The makers have unveiled its dialogue promo which is intriguing and revolves a murder mystery.

Silence: South star Anushka Shetty&#039;s Telugu suspense thriller &#039;Nishabdam&#039; dialogue promo out - Watch
Pic Courtesy: YouTube still

New Delhi: Popular south actress Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan will be next seen in 'Nishabdam', titled 'Silence' in Tamil and Malayalam. The makers have unveiled its dialogue promo which is intriguing and revolves a murder mystery.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles. Nishabdham will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam from October 2, 2020.

Watch Nishabdam/Silence dialogue promo: 

The film also marks American actor Michael Madsen making his Indian film debut and also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.

 

Tags:
Anushka ShettyTelugu moviesNishabdamSilenceR Madhavan
Next
Story

John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate 2' release date confirmed - Details here
  • 56,46,010Confirmed
  • 90,020Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M9S

Global warming in Arctic Sea threatens, glaciers are rapidly melting