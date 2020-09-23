Silence: South star Anushka Shetty's Telugu suspense thriller 'Nishabdam' dialogue promo out - Watch

New Delhi: Popular south actress Anushka Shetty and R Madhavan will be next seen in 'Nishabdam', titled 'Silence' in Tamil and Malayalam. The makers have unveiled its dialogue promo which is intriguing and revolves a murder mystery.

Directed by Hemanth Madhukar, Nishabdham is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and stars Anushka Shetty, R Madhavan and Anjali in the lead roles. Nishabdham will be streamed on Amazon Prime Video in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam from October 2, 2020.

Watch Nishabdam/Silence dialogue promo:

The film also marks American actor Michael Madsen making his Indian film debut and also stars Shalini Pandey, Subbaraju and Srinivas Avasarala in pivotal roles.

Nishabdham promises to be an edge-of-the-seat thriller that will keep the audience guessing until the very end.