'Simmba' Box Office report: Ranveer Singh starrer slows down after two big releases

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh starrer 'Simmba' has proved to be an out-and-out commercially successful venture by Rohit Shetty. The film has reaped the fruits for the filmmaker and the star cast as viewers have given it a big thumbs up. The audience loved the masala entertainer and the peppy song 'Aankh Marey's immense popularity on social media helped it gain positive feedback.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: "#Simmba has slowed down considerably due to #Uri wave and the two significant releases [#Manikarnika and #Thackeray] taking away substantial screens + shows... [Week 5] Fri 12 lakhs, Sat 33 lakhs, Sun 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 239.48 cr. India biz."

#Simmba has slowed down considerably due to #Uri wave and the two significant releases [#Manikarnika and #Thackeray] taking away substantial screens + shows... [Week 5] Fri 12 lakhs, Sat 33 lakhs, Sun 35 lakhs. Total: ₹ 239.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Week 3: ₹ 20.06 cr

Week 4: ₹ 6.19 cr

Weekend 5: ₹ 80 lakhs

Total: ₹ 239.48 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 28, 2019

The movie stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.