Simmba Box Office report: Ranveer Singh starrer still runs at steady pace

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh's blockbuster hit 'Simmba' has ticked all the right boxes at the ticket counters. The movie which released on December 28, 2018 is still running to packed houses. The audience loved the masala entertainer and the peppy song 'Aankh Marey's immense popularity on social media helped it gain positive feedback.

#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Week 3: ₹ 20.06 cr

Week 4: ₹ 6.19 cr

Week 5: ₹ 1.20 cr

Total: ₹ 239.88 cr

India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 1, 2019

The movie stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.