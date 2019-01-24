Simmba: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan starrer remains steady at box office

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty's full-on masala entertainer 'Simmba' has struck the right chord with audience and continues to mint money. The film released in December 2018 and is maintaining its steady run inspite of new releases. 'Simmba' marks Sara's second film after her debut in 'Kedarnath'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collections on Twitter.

He wrote, “#Simmba is maintaining well on weekdays... Should comfortably cross ₹ 240 cr in Weekend 5... [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr, Sun 1.85 cr, Mon 58 lakhs, Tue 70 lakhs, Wed 63 lakhs. Total: 238.13 cr. India biz.”

The film has also performed well at the international box office.

'Simmba' turned out to be a massive crowd puller and emerged Shetty's highest grosser ever by breaking records of 'Chennai Express'.

Sara plays the female lead in the film and Sonu Sood plays a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Coming to Ranveer, he will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.