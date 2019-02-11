हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Badshah

Singer Badshah set for his Bollywood debut—Deets inside

The yet-to-be-titled ventured stars Sonakshi Singh, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor in pivotal parts. 

Singer Badshah set for his Bollywood debut—Deets inside

New Delhi: Popular singer-rapper Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia aka Badshah is all set to enter the world of movies now. After enticing the audiences with his crooning skills, Badshah is gearing to make his first impressions in Bollywood as a movie actor.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the news with fans. He wrote: “IT'S OFFICIAL... Singer Badshah makes his acting debut... Starts shooting today with Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor in #Mumbai for slice of life [not titled] film... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba... Directed by Shilpi Das Gupta.”

The yet-to-be-titled ventured stars Sonakshi Singh, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor in pivotal parts. The film is likely to be a light-hearted slice-of-life story in which Badshah will play one of the leads.

It will be produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film will be directed by Shilpi Das Gupta.

Badshah has sung many chartbuster songs such as Proper Patola, Chull, DJ Waley Babu, Move Your Body among various others. 

