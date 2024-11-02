Advertisement
Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 1: Rohit Shetty Film Opens Strong With Rs. 43.5 Cr

'Singham Again' opens to a spectacular ₹43.50 crore on its first day, marking Ajay Devgn's biggest career opener.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 02, 2024, 06:39 PM IST
Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 1: Rohit Shetty Film Opens Strong With Rs. 43.5 Cr (Image: X)

New Delhi: The highly anticipated Rohit Shetty directorial 'Singham Again' made it's debut in the theaters on November 01. The film found itself in clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Diwali festivities, with both films lightining up the Box Office.

According to Sacnilk earned Rs. 43,50 crore on its first day, This figure marks the biggest opening of Ajay Devgn's careers, surpassing Singham Returns, which collected Rs. 32.09 Crore on it's first day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh highlighted the film's strong performance, noting that it excelled in major cinema chains, including PVR, INOX, and Cinepolis, which collectively contributed ₹19.20 crore. He also emphasized that Singham Again was particularly successful in mass regions, with single screens experiencing packed capacities, providing a significant boost to the exhibition sector.

Directed by Rohit Shetty this film boasts high end cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor.

