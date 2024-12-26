Singham Again On OTT: Ajay Devgn-Led Mega Entertainer Streams From This Date

MUMBAI: The mass entertainer of 2024, Singham Again has finally reached the digital platform for fans. Prime Video, announced the exclusive global streaming premiere of Bollywood blockbuster, Singham Again. Directed by Rohit Shetty, this high-octane action film is produced by Rohit Shetty, Ajay Devgn, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Rohit Shetty Picturez, Devgn Films and Jio Studios.

SINGHAM AGAIN ON OTT

The film boasts a mega-star cast including Ajay Devgn in the lead role alongside Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Arjun Kapoor in pivotal roles. The movie will be exclusively streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide starting tomorrow, 27 December. Singham Again will be the latest addition to the Prime membership.

“The love and admiration my character Singham has received over the years has truly made it an iconic role, and returning to it for Singham Again felt like coming home. I am deeply grateful to the audience for their unwavering support and love. Now, with Singham Again launching on Prime Video, audiences around the world can witness the cinematic experience of this exciting new chapter in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe," said actor Ajay Devgn.

SINGHAM AGAIN

Singham Again is the fifth installment of Shetty’s iconic cop universe franchise that takes audiences on a thrilling journey, following DCP Bajirao Singham as he embarks on a transformative phase of his life, marked by his marriage to Avni Kamat. Drawing inspiration from the epic Ramayana, the narrative brings together Singham along with a formidable team of law enforcers, including Shakti Shetty, Veer Sooryavanshi, Sangram Bhalerao, and ACP Satya. Together, they face their most daunting challenge yet– the ruthless Zubair Hafeez AKA Danger Lanka. With stakes at an all-time high, the gripping chase unfolds against an ambiguous villain determined to destroy anything standing in the way of his unrelenting ambition.