Singham Again Trailer Sets Internet On Fire With Over 138 Mn Views In 24 Hours

Mumbai: The Singham Again trailer has now become the most-watched trailer within 24 hours across all platforms, setting a remarkable new benchmark ahead of its much-anticipated Diwali release.

This latest chapter in Rohit Shetty's acclaimed cop universe has made history, with the trailer amassing over 138 million views in just one day—breaking all previous records. Fans worldwide have embraced the thrilling preview, making it a global sensation.

Starring Ajay Devgn, who returns as the fearless Bajirao Singham, the trailer has left audiences mesmerized by its electrifying action and compelling storyline. The excitement has taken over social media, from YouTube to Instagram, and across platforms like Twitter and Facebook, where the trailer quickly shot to the #1 trending spot within hours of its launch, sparking a wave of anticipation and conversation online.

Singham Again presented by Jio Studios in association with Rohit Shetty Picturez & Devgn Films and Reliance Entertainment & Cinergy, a cinematic spectacle that promises to raise the bar in Indian action films.

Produced by Arjun Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, and Rohit Shetty, and directed by Rohit Shetty himself, "Singham Again" brings together a stellar ensemble cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. With its star-studded lineup and Rohit Shetty's signature action-packed direction, the film promises an unforgettable experience, blending patriotism, high-stakes drama, and electrifying stunts.

Get ready for the action-packed spectacle as Singham Again storms into cinemas this Diwali!