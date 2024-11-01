‘Singham Again’ Twitter Review: Fans Rave Arjun Kapoor’s Entry, Others Critique The Hype
Singham Again Movie Review: Rohit Shetty's Singham Again finally hit theatres today, featuring a powerhouse cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, and Kareena Kapoor. The much-anticipated film has already started to garner audience reactions, with netizens sharing their views on social media after the first-day, first-show screenings.
One viewer tweeted, "Ajay devgn has played a big role behind the film becoming a blockbuster, another film is joining the 500 crore club. "
Ajay devgn has played a big role behind the film becoming a blockbuster, another film is joining the 500 crore club. #SinghamAgainReview #SinghamAgain #AkshayKumar#AjayDevgn #KartikAaryan #BhoolBhulaiyaa3Review pic.twitter.com/6ItklCGN3M — Sandeep Yadav (@Sandeep25122002) November 1, 2024
Another user commented on the cameos, writing, "#DeepikaPadukone cameo will surprise you but #RanveerSingh cameo is bogus !! SINGHAM AGAIN is shot in a grand spectacle and you can clearly see when you watch the film VFX looks far better as we expected."
#DeepikaPadukone cameo will surprise you but #RanveerSingh cameo is bogus !!
SINGHAM AGAIN is shot in a grand spectacle and you can clearly see when you watch the film VFX looks far better as we expected.— apki rani (@RaniApki) November 1, 2024
A third viewer shared, "#SinghamAgain ka 1st half dekhke samjh mei aya ki kitna ganda trailer cut hua tha movie ka. Arjun Kapoor ko unke career ka best entry scene mila hai #dangerlanka Ab finally Arjun Kapoor Fans, unko defend kar payenge. Theatre experience ab tak pura mila hai."
#SinghamAgain ka 1st half dekhke samjh mei aya ki kitna ganda trailer cut hua tha movie ka. Arjun Kapoor ko unke career ka best entry scene mila hai #dangerlanka
Ab finally Arjun Kapoor Fans, unko defend kar payenge.
Theatre experience ab tak pura mila hai. pic.twitter.com/a5Z04qWh2E — Yogi Baba Productions (@yogibabaprod) November 1, 2024
Another noted, "Done watching the first half of #SinghamAgain .... the 20 minutes of the movie at the beginning of the movie was ordinary but with the entry of #ArjunKapoor the entire dynamic of the movie has changed ...after that the movie has become interesting . maza aaya #SinghamAgainReview"
Done watching the first half of #SinghamAgain .... the 20 minutes of the movie at the beginning of the movie was ordinary but with the entry of #ArjunKapoor the entire dynamic of the movie has changed ...after that the movie has become interesting . maza aaya #SinghamAgainReview pic.twitter.com/DcF3E1Xy9I — Javed (@iamjaved65) November 1, 2024
For those unfamiliar, Singham initially launched the cop universe in 2011, with Ajay Devgn and Kajal Aggarwal, and was followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both films were box office successes. Now, Singham Again finds itself in a box-office clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, creating a dynamic face-off for audiences.
