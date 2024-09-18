New Delhi: Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated film, Singham Again, is officially set for a major Diwali release in 2024, and fans are buzzing with excitement, especially with the addition of Akshay Kumar to the cast. The film promises to deliver the high-octane action and drama that audiences have come to expect from this iconic franchise.

Akshay Kumar will reprise his role as Veer Sooryavanshi, further expanding Rohit Shetty’s famous cop universe. Known for his intense action sequences and commanding presence, Akshay’s return to the franchise has only amplified the hype surrounding Singham Again.

Akshay Kumar’s Exciting Lineup

Akshay Kumar's upcoming slate of films is proof of his unstoppable work ethic. On his recent birthday, he thrilled fans with the announcement of ''Bhoot Bangla'', a horror-comedy that’s already generating buzz. Now, with ''Singham Again'' confirmed for Diwali 2024, the film lineup is looking more vibrant than ever.

Akshay Kumar has long been known for his relentless work ethic and commitment to his craft. Often referring to his desire to work as long as he physically can, Akshay continues to raise the bar with every project he takes on. With a mix of genres that appeal to a wide audience, the “Khiladi” shows no signs of slowing down.

In addition to Singham Again and Bhoot Bangla, fans can look forward to a diverse range of films including ''Skyforce'', ''Welcome to the Jungle'', ''Jolly LLB 3'', ''Kannappa'', and ''Housefull 5'', showcasing Akshay’s versatility across genres—from action and comedy to courtroom drama and mythological adventure.