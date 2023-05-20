Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Second Trailer: Manoj Bajpayee Takes Audience On A Rollercoaster Ride - Watch

New Delhi: In a world where the powerful reign supreme and go unchallenged, there emerges a man of extraordinary courage. "Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi" tells the gripping story of one man's battle against overwhelming odds. This final trailer showcases the relentless determination and indomitable spirit that fuels his fight.

Through the eyes of Manoj Bajpayee who plays the role of PC Solanki, audiences will be taken on a rollercoaster ride, experiencing triumphs, setbacks, and sacrifices.

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s hard-hitting courtroom drama, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai is led by Manoj Bajpayee and directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The Zee5 Original film is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta.

Earlier this month, speaking at an exclusive event of the movie screening, attended by prominent people from the South Asian community and media, Manoj Bajpayee talked about the character he plays in the movie. He said, "It's a story of an ordinary man, doing an extraordinary job, that becomes an example for society." His words encapsulated the essence of the film, which resonated with viewers on multiple levels. While sharing insights into his preparation for a challenging monologue which he delivered in a single take, he revealed “I rehearsed my monologue more than 100 times before starting the shoot.”

Produced by Zee Studios, ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai’ is touted as one of the biggest legal courtroom dramas of the year. The Apoorv Singh Karki directorial, inspired by true events, follows high court lawyer PC Solanki, who single-handedly fights an extraordinary case against the country’s biggest godman for the rape of a minor under the POCSO Act.

The film premieres on May 23 on Zee5.