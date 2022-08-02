New Delhi: Drishyam films, which are known for making and producing critically acclaimed movies rooted in the social reality of the country, is back with another great story, 'Siya'.

'Siya' is the story of a small-town girl who, against all odds, decides to fight for justice and launch a movement against the oppressive patriarchal society. The production house has cast, up-and-coming actors like Pooja Pandey as Siya and Vineet Kumar Singh from Rangbaaz in the lead roles to bring this cinematic experience to life.

Manish Mundra, a former corporate executive turned film producer, is directing the film for the first time. He is also the man behind critically praised movies like Masaan, Ankhon Dekhi, and Newton. Speaking about the film, he said, "Day after day, year after year, the cases of crime against women escalate. Siya, is an attempt to depict the abject inhumanity that powerless, innocent women are subjected to in a world that treats sex as taboo and yet women as sex objects."

The actors have also given their opinions about the movie and what got them to say yes to this project. Talking about it, Pooja Pandey said, "As a woman, this narrative to me felt like an important one. It’s a story that deserves to be told and one that echoes the sentiments of countless victims." The other lead, Vineet Singh, said, "It takes a great deal of skill to walk the fine line between entertainment and impactful messaging. Drishyam Films takes a leap of faith here and aims to do just that with SIYA. The film is power-packed, hard-hitting, and one that commands your attention."

The production house in the past has made critically acclaimed movies like Masaan, winner of two Cannes Film Festival awards; Ankhon Dekhi, the opening film at the 8th annual Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival (MISAFF); and Newton, India’s official entry to the Oscars. The film is being produced under the banner of Drishyam Films and will open in cinemas worldwide on September 16th, 2022.