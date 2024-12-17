Sky Force Shooting Wraps Up: Akshay Kumar-Starrer Promises High-Octane Action And Aerial Drama

The highly anticipated aerial action-drama, 'Sky Force,' directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur, has officially concluded its shooting schedule. Starring Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar alongside debutant Veer, Sara Ali Khan, Nimrat Kaur, and Sharad Kelkar, the film is all set to release on January 24, 2025, during the Republic Day weekend.

Set against the tense backdrop of the Indo-Pak conflicts during the 1960s-70s, 'Sky Force' marks a thrilling collaboration of visionary directors Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Anil Kapur with powerhouse producers Dinesh Vijan (Maddock Films), Jio Studios, and Amar Kaushik (director of Stree 2).

A Cinematic Journey Across Stunning Locations

The film’s shoot spanned diverse locations, including Mumbai, Lucknow, Sitapur, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Delhi, Pathankot, the UK, and finally Mussoorie, where a special song was recently filmed. This marks the completion of the extensive shoot for what promises to be an epic action-packed saga.

The directors took to Instagram to share their gratitude. Sandeep Kewlani expressed, “I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who worked on 'Sky Force.' The film was definitely a challenging one to bring to life, but it’s the dedication of the crew that made it possible.”

Meanwhile, co-director Abhishek Anil Kapur praised the unwavering effort of the crew and credited Amar Kaushik as the "backbone of Sky Force."

A Powerhouse Creative Team

Sandeep Kewlani, who not only directed but also co-wrote the film, teamed up with renowned writers Niren Bhatt (Stree, Bala) and Aamil Keeyan Khan (Drishyam 2, Shaitan). Together, the trio has crafted a gripping narrative brimming with patriotic fervor and high-octane action sequences.

The film’s action choreography is helmed by Craig Macrae, a globally celebrated stunt coordinator known for his work in Jawan (2023), Pathaan, War, and Hollywood blockbusters like Mad Max: Fury Road. His mentorship under Indian action maestro Parvez Shaikh (Kill, Fighter) ensures that the action sequences meet international standards.

'Sky Force' promises to deliver an exhilarating blend of action, patriotism, and visual grandeur, making it a perfect treat for audiences during the Republic Day weekend.

The motion poster, teaser, trailer, and songs are expected to drop soon, courtesy of Maddock Films, to amplify excitement among cinephiles. With producers Dinesh Vijan, Amar Kaushik, and Jyoti Deshpande at the helm, 'Sky Force' aims to set new benchmarks in aerial action drama and win the hearts of viewers worldwide.

With a stellar cast, visionary directors, and a high-impact narrative, 'Sky Force' is gearing up to be one of the most awaited films of 2025. As the countdown begins, audiences can expect nothing short of a cinematic spectacle that celebrates India’s historic valor and resilience.