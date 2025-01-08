Sky Force Song MAAYE: Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya’s 'Anthem Of Heroes' Is Out – WATCH

Mumbai: The much-awaited song 'Maaye' from Akshay Kumar's upcoming historical action thriller 'Sky Force' has been released.

The song shows the heart of the movie--balancing the passion of risking lives for the country with the strong emotional ties of family. It features intense war scenes, including wounded officers and emotional moments from the battlefield. The song also shows Sara Ali Khan as a pregnant woman and Nimrat Kaur in a moving role.

'Maaye' is sung by B Praak, with music given by Tanishk Bagchi and lyrics by Manoj Muntashir.

'Sky Force', set for release on January 24, 2025, just before Republic Day, stars Akshay Kumar as an Air Force officer, who is on a revenge mission following the death of fellow soldiers.

At the trailer launch earlier this month, Akshay shared his connection with the uniform, saying, "My father was in the army, so this feeling is inbuilt in me," Akshay explained, adding "When I wear a uniform, it automatically imbues me with strength. I've worn different uniforms before, but this is the first time I am donning the Indian Air Force uniform."

The high-stakes thriller is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur.

Akshay is joined by debutant Veer Pahariya, who plays another IAF officer, and Sara Ali Khan, who portrays Veer's wife. The film will also feature Nimrat Kaur in a pivotal role.