Sneak Peek Inside BTS Of 'Yudhra' Cast And Crew Ahead Of Release

New Delhi: As excitement grows for the action thriller 'Yudhra' following its thrilling trailer, the makers have released exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.

The post features a series of candid off-screen moments of the cast and crew, showcasing the hard work and camaraderie that went into bringing this intense story to life.

Excel Entertainment took to their social media and shared the BTS

Have A Look At The Post:

The trailer of Yudhra opened to a roaring response. It has also heightened the excitement for the release of this action packed entertainer.

‘Yudhra', releasing on September 20, is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, promises to be an action-packed cinematic experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan taking on the lead roles.

Siddhant portrays the intense and revenge-driven Yudhra, while Malavika’s character Nikhat brings depth and emotion, adding a strong emotional anchor to the story.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.