Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2790076https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/sneak-peek-inside-bts-of-yudhra-cast-and-crew-ahead-of-release-2790076.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
YUDHRA

Sneak Peek Inside BTS Of 'Yudhra' Cast And Crew Ahead Of Release

‘Yudhra', released on September 20, is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 08, 2024, 07:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sneak Peek Inside BTS Of 'Yudhra' Cast And Crew Ahead Of Release

New Delhi: As excitement grows for the action thriller 'Yudhra' following its thrilling trailer, the makers have released exclusive behind-the-scenes photos.

The post features a series of candid off-screen moments of the cast and crew, showcasing the hard work and camaraderie that went into bringing this intense story to life.

Excel Entertainment took to their social media and shared the BTS 

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Excel Entertainment (@excelmovies)

The trailer of Yudhra opened to a roaring response. It has also heightened the excitement for the release of this action packed entertainer. 

‘Yudhra', releasing on September 20, is directed by Ravi Udyawar and written by Farhan Akhtar and Sridhar Raghavan, promises to be an action-packed cinematic experience, with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan taking on the lead roles.

Siddhant portrays the intense and revenge-driven Yudhra, while Malavika’s character Nikhat brings depth and emotion, adding a strong emotional anchor to the story.

Produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, Yudhra also features a stellar supporting cast, including Gajraj Rao, Ram Kapoor, Raj Arjun, and Raghav Juyal.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Omar Abdullah Remarks on Afzal Guru's Execution Stir Controversy in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Visits Gorakhpur, Shows Strong Bond with CM Yogi
DNA Video
DNA: Bulldozer Action in Assam Destroys Illegal Encroachments in Kamrup
DNA Video
DNA: Man-Eating Wolves Terrorize Bahraich, Forest Department Fails to Capture Them
DNA Video
DNA: Kuki Terrorists in Manipur Launch Rocket Attacks on Meitei Villages, Similar to Hamas
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details