Sobhita Dhulipala Celebrates ‘Love, Sitara’ Success With Exclusive BTS Moments

Sobhita Dhulipala thrilled fans by sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from her film 'Love, Sitara.’ Taken in 2020 during the film’s production in Kerala, the candid shots show Sobhita gracefully embracing traditional South Indian styles, alongside her cast and crew. Her social media post captioned “Behind the camera - Love, Sitara! Kerala, 2020,” gives fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and creativity that shaped the movie.

In 'Love, Sitara,' Sobhita plays Tara, a strong, independent woman navigating love and relationships while preparing for her wedding. Co-stars Sonali Kulkarni and Rajeev Siddhartha add depth to the film with their stellar performances. Sobhita's portrayal of Tara has been widely praised for its authenticity, resonating with viewers who appreciate her nuanced take on familial bonds and romantic struggles.

Interestingly, 'Love, Sitara' marks the third time Sobhita has played a character named Tara, following her roles in 'Kaalakaandi' (2018) and 'Made In Heaven' (2019). Her connection to wedding-themed narratives continues to captivate audiences. As fans celebrate her latest success, they are also excited about her future projects, especially after her recent engagement to actor Naga Chaitanya, creating a beautiful parallel to her on-screen roles.