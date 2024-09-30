Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2800574https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/sobhita-dhulipala-celebrates-love-sitara-success-with-exclusive-bts-moments-2800574.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SOBHITA DHULIPALA

Sobhita Dhulipala Celebrates ‘Love, Sitara’ Success With Exclusive BTS Moments

Sobhita Dhulipala celebrates the success of ‘Love, Sitara’ by offering fans a glimpse into the film's behind-the-scenes journey, showcasing candid moments from the 2020 production. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ananya Kaushal|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 04:38 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Sobhita Dhulipala thrilled fans by sharing exclusive BTS photos from her film 'Love, Sitara’
  • The candid shots show Sobhita gracefully embracing traditional South Indian styles
  • 'Love, Sitara' marks the third time Sobhita has played a character named Tara
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sobhita Dhulipala Celebrates ‘Love, Sitara’ Success With Exclusive BTS Moments Pic Credit: Instagram (@Sobhita Dhulipala)

Sobhita Dhulipala thrilled fans by sharing exclusive behind-the-scenes photos from her film 'Love, Sitara.’ Taken in 2020 during the film’s production in Kerala, the candid shots show Sobhita gracefully embracing traditional South Indian styles, alongside her cast and crew. Her social media post captioned “Behind the camera - Love, Sitara! Kerala, 2020,” gives fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and creativity that shaped the movie. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sobhita (@sobhitad)

 

In 'Love, Sitara,' Sobhita plays Tara, a strong, independent woman navigating love and relationships while preparing for her wedding. Co-stars Sonali Kulkarni and Rajeev Siddhartha add depth to the film with their stellar performances. Sobhita's portrayal of Tara has been widely praised for its authenticity, resonating with viewers who appreciate her nuanced take on familial bonds and romantic struggles. 

Interestingly, 'Love, Sitara' marks the third time Sobhita has played a character named Tara, following her roles in 'Kaalakaandi' (2018) and 'Made In Heaven' (2019). Her connection to wedding-themed narratives continues to captivate audiences. As fans celebrate her latest success, they are also excited about her future projects, especially after her recent engagement to actor Naga Chaitanya, creating a beautiful parallel to her on-screen roles.  

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How to Protect Yourself from Online Fraud: Essential Steps
DNA Video
DNA: Bangladeshi Porn Star Arrested for Fake Documents, Illegal Stay in India
DNA Video
DNA: Mob Blocks Rani Lakshmi Bai Statue Installation near Shahi Eidgah park
DNA Video
DNA: Criminals Fear UP Police’s Growing Encounter Trend
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Students Assaulted in Bengal: A Case of Regional Discrimination
DNA Video
DNA: Gold Prices Hit Record High at ₹75,406 per 10g
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Elections: BJP Intensifies Campaign with Yogi and Shah
DNA Video
DNA: Is Ajmer Sharif a Shiva Temple? Hindu Sena Files Petition
DNA Video
DNA: 'All India Competition' - The Race for Encounters!
DNA Video
DNA: AIMIM Leader Challenges Zee News Over Rally Coverage
NEWS ON ONE CLICK