Sohum Shah All Set To Unveil His Next Film After 6 Years Of Tumbbad’s Release

New Delhi: Actor-producer Sohum Shah recently made waves with the re-release of one of his most prominent masterpieces, Tumbbad. While the film created history with its re-release, earning heaps of praise and breaking box office records, after 6 years hiatus, Sohum is all set to announce his next project on October 12, marking six years of Tumbbad as reports.

As Sohum continues to bask in the phenomenal success of Tumbbad's re-release, he is ready to surprise the audience with his next announcement on October 12. Having seen the masterpiece Sohum created with Tumbbad and how it created a ‘new mainstream’ in the landscape on Bollywood, it will be thrilling to see what he brings to the table next.

Tumbbad's re-released version has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the original release collection 3x more. With this, the film has not only made history but also created a never-before-seen phenomenon.

Tumbbad re-release has sold total of around, 1.08 million tickets and which is more than new releases like, Maidaan, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Sarfira and Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Moreover, in the 4th week, the film is holding strong and is also expected to stay strong in the 5th week.

The film has cemented its place in cinematic history, proving that content truly reigns supreme.