New Delhi: The much-anticipated re-release of the acclaimed film Tumbbad is just around the corner, hitting theaters on September 13, 2024. The new trailer, presented by Eros Now, has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans, who are eager to revisit the film’s hauntingly imaginative world on the big screen.

Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah, is renowned for its unique blend of horror and fantasy, offering a chilling yet captivating cinematic experience. As the re-release date approaches, social media is abuzz with excited reactions from netizens:

#Tumbbad is back, and it’s more epic than ever! Can’t wait for the re-release experience! — Keshav (@Keshav_Raja_) September 4, 2024

#Tumbbad 13th September ko vapas! Horror aur suspense ka ek aur adbhut anubhav! pic.twitter.com/f3i8BbRKnB — abhi (@abhivirat103) September 4, 2024

The #Tumbbad trailer has me hyped! Ready to be amazed once again on the big screen! — (@aavya_hegde) September 4, 2024

The world of #Tumbbad is calling, and I’m ready to dive back in! First day, first show, here I come! — Saket Jadhav (@saketjadhav2024) September 4, 2024

#Tumbbad movie will break many records on box-office pic.twitter.com/UcH8X6NggP — Aapki Aditi (@Yours_Aditi32) September 4, 2024

Nothing beats the chills from #Tumbbad! 13th September ko ready raho! pic.twitter.com/X6CKs7nara — Urvashi Bhide (@G_urvashiee) September 4, 2024

As the re-release date approaches, Tumbbad is set to draw audiences back to theaters for a renewed cinematic experience.