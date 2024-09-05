Advertisement
TUMBBAD

Sohum Shah’s 'Tumbbad' Re-Release: Fans Can't Contain Anticipation

The highly anticipated re-release of of the film 'Tumbbad' is set on September 13, 2024.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 05, 2024, 11:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Sohum Shah’s 'Tumbbad' Re-Release: Fans Can't Contain Anticipation (Image: x)

New Delhi: The much-anticipated re-release of the acclaimed film Tumbbad is just around the corner, hitting theaters on September 13, 2024. The new trailer, presented by Eros Now, has sparked a wave of enthusiasm among fans, who are eager to revisit the film’s hauntingly imaginative world on the big screen.

Tumbbad, starring Sohum Shah, is renowned for its unique blend of horror and fantasy, offering a chilling yet captivating cinematic experience. As the re-release date approaches, social media is abuzz with excited reactions from netizens:

One fan took to X, expressing their excitement: “#Tumbbad is back, and it’s more epic than ever! Can’t wait for the re-release experience!” 

Another wrote, “#Tumbbad 13th September ko vapas! Horror aur suspense ka ek aur adbhut anubhav!” 

A third fan shared their excitement: “The #Tumbbad trailer has me hyped! Ready to be amazed once again on the big screen!” 

Another eagerly anticipated viewer commented, “The world of #Tumbbad is calling, and I’m ready to dive back in! First day, first show, here I come!”.

With high expectations, one fan predicted, “#Tumbbad movie will break many records on box-office.” 

Finally, another fan added, “Nothing beats the chills from #Tumbbad! 13th September ko ready raho!” 

As the re-release date approaches, Tumbbad is set to draw audiences back to theaters for a renewed cinematic experience.

