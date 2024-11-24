Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2824060https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/sohum-shah-talks-about-his-upcoming-film-crazxy-shares-atrangi-details-2824060.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SOHUM SHAH

Sohum Shah Talks About His Upcoming Film 'Crazxy', Shares 'Atrangi' Details

Sohum Shah Opens Up About His Upcoming project 'Crazxy'. The film is all set to release on March 7, 2025. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 24, 2024, 03:56 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Sohum Shah Talks About His Upcoming Film 'Crazxy', Shares 'Atrangi' Details (Image: @sohum shah/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Sohum Shah, an entrepreneur-actor, known for his vision for storytelling and unique cinematic choices, is all set to experiment with a completely different genre in his next project 'Crazxy' . After the roaring success of Tumbbad, which became a cult classic and the highest-grossing re-release in India with a cumulative ₹50 crores at the box office, Sohum is gearing up to surprise audiences with upcoming film. 

Talking about his upcoming project, Sohum Shah says, “It’s in the post-production stage and will be released in March 2025. It’s an ‘atrangi’ film and completely different from Tumbbad. (Laughs) And I’m wearing a coat in it, instead of a dhoti.”

Though he didn’t reveal many details, the motion poster of Crazxy has already captured fans' attention with its bold and unique style.

Have A Look At The Post: 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Sohum’s work as a producer reflects his commitment to create ‘new mainstream cinema’ which holistically gives the audiences a cinematic experience, unique storytelling, and a new perspective with each project.

His production house, Sohum Shah Films, achieved a milestone with the re-release of Tumbbad in September 2024, which tripled its original box office revenue from 2018. 

On the work front, with 'Crazxy' set to release on March 7, 2025, and 'Tumbbad 2' in the pipeline, Sohum Shah continues to showcase his boundless passion for cinema.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anmol Bishnoi Seeks Asylum in the U.S.
DNA Video
DNA: Adani Case - Corruption Allegations Rock Indian Markets
DNA Video
DNA: Were Muslims Stopped from Voting in UP By-Elections?
DNA Video
DNA: Who Did Maharashtra’s Muslims Vote For?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates Amid Missile Attacks
DNA Video
DNA: The Beer-Loving Buffalo Stuck in Bihar!
DNA Video
DNA: Akhilesh and the Burqa Controversy in UP Elections
DNA Video
DNA: Is the Opposition to ‘Bantenge To Katenge’ Part of a Larger Plan?
DNA Video
DNA: RSS Master Plan: From Maharashtra to UP
DNA Video
DNA: Bengal’s Waqf Property Controversy
NEWS ON ONE CLICK