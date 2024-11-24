Sohum Shah Talks About His Upcoming Film 'Crazxy', Shares 'Atrangi' Details

New Delhi: Sohum Shah, an entrepreneur-actor, known for his vision for storytelling and unique cinematic choices, is all set to experiment with a completely different genre in his next project 'Crazxy' . After the roaring success of Tumbbad, which became a cult classic and the highest-grossing re-release in India with a cumulative ₹50 crores at the box office, Sohum is gearing up to surprise audiences with upcoming film.

Talking about his upcoming project, Sohum Shah says, “It’s in the post-production stage and will be released in March 2025. It’s an ‘atrangi’ film and completely different from Tumbbad. (Laughs) And I’m wearing a coat in it, instead of a dhoti.”

Though he didn’t reveal many details, the motion poster of Crazxy has already captured fans' attention with its bold and unique style.

Have A Look At The Post:

Sohum’s work as a producer reflects his commitment to create ‘new mainstream cinema’ which holistically gives the audiences a cinematic experience, unique storytelling, and a new perspective with each project.

His production house, Sohum Shah Films, achieved a milestone with the re-release of Tumbbad in September 2024, which tripled its original box office revenue from 2018.

On the work front, with 'Crazxy' set to release on March 7, 2025, and 'Tumbbad 2' in the pipeline, Sohum Shah continues to showcase his boundless passion for cinema.