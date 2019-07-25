close

Sonakshi Sinha

Sonakshi Sinha loves challenging roles

Image Courtesy: Yogen Shah

Mumbai: Actress Sonakshi Sinha says she has always believed in doing challenging roles. "I have always believed in doing roles that are challenging and films that I would like to watch as an audience," Sonakshi said.

In "Khandaani Shafakhana", Sonakshi will be seen essaying the role of Baby Bedi who inherits a sex clinic from her uncle.

The actress is happy that she is receiving appreciation from her female as well as male fans for taking up this issue. "The kind of response I have been receiving from my fans, especially boys, is quite surprising in a good way. I hope we can make some difference in the society through our film," she said. 

The film stars Badshah, Varun Sharma, Annu Kapoor, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Nadira Babbar and Priyansh Jora.

"Khandaani Shafakhana", produced by Bhushan Kumar, Mahaveer Jain, Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and Divya Khosla Kumar, is slated for release on August 2. 

Sonakshi SinhaKhandaani Shafakhana
