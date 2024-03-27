New Delhi: Gear up for the release date of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar! Releasing only on Netflix!

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is indeed the biggest show out of India. While the first look that was revealed, left the nation astounded with the grandness, the filmmaker is about to bring to the OTT arena, the first song 'Sakal Ban' further gave a more comprehensive glimpse of the world of Heeramandi. Immensely enriched with beautiful aesthetics, a celebrated star cast, and a classical symphony, the director is all set to treat the audience with a show for the first time from India on the global level. Amid the rising fervor, the makers are all set to make a grand announcement of its release date.

One of the lead actresses of SLB's Heeramandi, Sonakshi Sinha raises the excitement for the unveiling of the release date. Taking to her social media, the actress shared a pre-release poster of Heeramandi.

It has indeed piqued the excitement for the unveiling of Heeramandi's release date.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The show is all set to release this year on Netflix worldwide.