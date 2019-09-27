close

Saif Ali Khan

Sonakshi Sinha's first look from 'Laal Kaptaan' unveiled—Check inside

'Laal Kaptaan' is set to release on October 18, 2019.

New Delhi: Bollywood stunner of an actress Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in a special role in Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Laal Kaptaan'. The movie is directed by 'NH 10' helmer Navdeep Singh.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared it with fans. He wrote: “Guess karo... Sonakshi Sinha appears in special appearance in #LaalKaptaan... Stars Saif Ali Khan... Directed by Navdeep Singh... Eros International and Aanand L Rai presentation... 18 Oct 2019 release.”

Sonakshi can be seen in a different avatar and sits pretty with her face covered in a veil.

The movie is produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai's Colour Yellow Productions.

'Laal Kaptaan' is set to release on October 18, 2019.

The movie features Saif Ali Khan, Manav Vij, Zoya Hussain, Deepak Dobriyal and Sonakshi in a cameo.

Saif will be seen playing a Naga Sadhu in the movie and the trailer which released a few days back received a warm response from the viewers.

 

