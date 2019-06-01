close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

World Cup 2019

Mobile Reporter

Election

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja thanks 'Veere Di Wedding' team as the film clocks one year—Pics

Veere Di Wedding clocks a year today and on the occasion, Sonam took to Instagram to express her love for her 'Veeres'.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja thanks &#039;Veere Di Wedding&#039; team as the film clocks one year—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave a splendid performance in 'Veere De Wedding'. The film, that released in 2018 clocks a year today and on the occasion the actress took to Instagram to express her love for her 'Veeres'.

She also thanked Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh for giving her such an amazing film.

Check out Sonam's Instagram post here:

Along with these pics, the actress writes, “One year since @vdwthefilm released. I’ve made life long friendships with these amazing women. Love you my veeres. Also @rheakapoor you broke the glass ceiling with a fucking hammer unapologetically. I love you and I’m so proud of you. Thank you @ektaravikapoor for being such a girl boss, you are an inspiration. @ghoshshashanka you always bring out the bestest in me.. can’t wait to do another amazing film with you. Love you all!”

'Veere Di Wedding' marked Sonam's first film after her marriage with beau Anand Ahuja. The couple exchanged marital vows on May 8th in a big fat Punjabi wedding.

Coming back to the film, it starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania along with Sonam and became a box office hit. The film was loved for its freshness, uniqueness and for celebrating female friendships.

It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.

Tags:
Sonam KapoorVeere Di WeddingKareena Kapoor
Next
Story

Mouni Roy not in 'Bole Chudiya' anymore

Must Watch

PT5M33S

See how rise in temperature sets every part of India into crisis