Sonam Kapoor Ahuja thanks 'Veere Di Wedding' team as the film clocks one year—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave a splendid performance in 'Veere De Wedding'. The film, that released in 2018 clocks a year today and on the occasion the actress took to Instagram to express her love for her 'Veeres'.

She also thanked Rhea Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor and Shashanka Ghosh for giving her such an amazing film.

Check out Sonam's Instagram post here:

Along with these pics, the actress writes, “One year since @vdwthefilm released. I’ve made life long friendships with these amazing women. Love you my veeres. Also @rheakapoor you broke the glass ceiling with a fucking hammer unapologetically. I love you and I’m so proud of you. Thank you @ektaravikapoor for being such a girl boss, you are an inspiration. @ghoshshashanka you always bring out the bestest in me.. can’t wait to do another amazing film with you. Love you all!”

'Veere Di Wedding' marked Sonam's first film after her marriage with beau Anand Ahuja. The couple exchanged marital vows on May 8th in a big fat Punjabi wedding.

Coming back to the film, it starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania along with Sonam and became a box office hit. The film was loved for its freshness, uniqueness and for celebrating female friendships.

It is directed by Shashanka Ghosh and co-produced by Rhea and Ekta Kapoor.