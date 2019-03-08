Sonam Kapoor-Dulquer Salmaan starrer The Zoya Factor to release in June

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor and Southern superstar Dulquer Salman's upcoming film 'The Zoya Factor' has finally got a release date. The film will reportedly hit the screens on June 14, 2019.

Announcing the date on Twitter, Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, "Release date finalised... Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salmaan... #TheZoyaFactor to release on 14 June 2019... Directed by Abhishek Sharma... Produced by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films."

Earlier, Sonam also changed her name on Twitter and used her characters name from the movie as her display name. Previously, Sonam Kapoor's twitter handle was 'Sonam K Ahuja' which has now changed to 'Zoya Singh Solanki' seems like the actress has started promoting her upcoming film on social.

It is based on Anuja Chauhan's best-selling novel 'The Zoya Factor'. In the first look, Sonam and Dulquer are holding the copy of the novel and it also has the character name of both these actors.

The Zoya Factor will mark Dulquer Salmaan's big Bollywood debut.

Zoya Factor is about a Rajput girl named Zoya Singh Solanki who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 T20World Cup. Eventually, Zoya falls in love with a skipper named Nikhil Khoda.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film will be produced by Fox Star Studios and Adlabs Films.