Sonam Kapoor Marks Her Digital Debut With Thrilling Crime Drama 'Blind'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 03:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Gear up to embark on a thrilling world of crime and suspense with Sonam Kapoor Ahuja leading the way in JioCinema’s upcoming film, Blind, all set to premiere on the platform for free, from 7th July. 

Directed by Shome Makhija, the highly anticipated film boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. With its first look promising a captivating experience, Blind is set to offer viewers an enthralling cinematic treat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A compelling tale of resilience and determination, Blind promises to bring to life a remarkable central character who triumphs over seemingly insurmountable challenges. After her remarkable portrayal in movies like Neerja and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha toh Aisa Laga, and embracing motherhood, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja makes a powerful comeback to the movies, leaving the audience eager to witness her performance in Blind.

Presented by Jio Studios, in association with RV Motion Pictures & Lead Films, a Kanai, Avma and Kross Pictures Production, Blind will premiere on 7th July only on JioCinema. Stay tuned for more details.

