Sonam Kapoor plays blind character in 'female-hero story'

Mumbai: Sonam K. Ahuja will play a blind character in the Hindi remake of the 2011 South Korean crime thriller film "Blind". Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who will be the creative producer of the film, calls it an "out-and-out female-hero story".

"A friend of mine Shome Makhija is directing the film. It's an out-and-out female-hero story," Ghosh said.

The "Kahaani" director feels that Sonam is the right fit for this role, according to bollywoodhungama.com.

Sonam was last seen on the big screen in "The Zoya Factor" this year. The film failed to have much critical or commercial impact upon release.

She earlier told IANS: "I haven't done any action and horror films, so these are the two genres I would love to explore. It would be so different and exciting for me because I haven't done anything on action. So, one of these two genres would be interesting to try out."