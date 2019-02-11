Sonam Kapoor starrer 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' collections witnesses a dip at Box Office

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and daughter Sonam Kapoor played reel-life father and daughter in 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga'. The story touched upon a sensitive topic of same-sex relationship. The movie talked about acceptance and presented the tale of love in a pleasant way.

However, it didn't find any solid opening at the Box Office and the collections look dismal.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: "#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga dips... [Week 2] Fri 47 lakhs, Sat 84 lakhs, Sun 1.02 cr. Total: ₹ 22.01 cr. India biz. #ELKDTAL

#EkLadkiKoDekhaTohAisaLaga biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 19.68 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 2.33 cr

Total: ₹ 22.01 cr

India biz."

The film also marked the big screen Bollywood debut of south star Regina Cassandra.

It has been directed by Shelly Chopra Dhar. It features Anil Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Sonam Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles. South sensation Regina Cassandra, Brijendra Kala and Madhumalti Kapoor play pivotal parts.

'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga' hit the screens on February 1, 2019.