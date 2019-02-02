Sonam Kapoor's Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga hampers Manikarnika's growth? Check out collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's latest outing Manikarnika has been on a rise at the Box Office ever since its release. However, the new releases this week seem to have hampered its growth.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Manikarnika takes a dip on [second] Fri... Should gather speed again over the weekend... [Week 2] Fri 3.50 cr. Total: ₹ 64.65 cr. India biz. #Hindi #Tamil #Telugu."

This week, Sonam Kapoor's much-anticipated project Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga made its way to the theatres on February 1, 2019. However, inspiting of getting great reviews, the Box Office collections wasn't outstanding.

Coming back to Manikarnika, Kangana's first-period drama has been produced by Zee Studios and it released in a massive 3000 screens in the country. It also released in 50 countries with 700 screen count worldwide. Therefore, the total screen count of 'Manikarnika' came to be a massive 3700. The movie released in three languages—Hindi, Tamil and Telugu respectively.

Kangana Ranaut played the titular role of Rani Laxmibai of Jhansi. The period drama showcases the tough life of Rani Laxmibai and her war against the British East India Company during the Indian Rebellion of 1857.

It clashed with Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer 'Thackeray' at the Box Office.