Sonchiriya Day 2 Collections: Sushant Singh Rajput starrer earns Rs 2.70 crore

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's first outing of 2019, Sonchiriya has not opened on a great note at the Box Office. The film collected merely Rs 2.7 crore on its second day.

Trade analyst and noted film critic took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#SonChiriya falls flat on Day 2... Minimal growth on Sat is not good news at all, seals the fate... Fri 1.20 cr, Sat 1.50 cr. Total: ₹ 2.70 cr. India biz."

Sushant Singh Rajput, who has played a variety of roles, essayed a dacoit in the film.We can see Sushant carrying the dacoit-like look beautifully in the trailers and the poster. He sports unkempt hair, bushy moustache and beard.

'Sonchiriya' is reportedly set in the backdrop of Chambal. The film revolves around dacoits in the region during the 1970s.

Talking about the film during an event last year, Bhumi said, “There is a lot of nervousness, especially working with Abhishek Chaubey. He is such an amazing director, and even my co-actors are such brilliant people from the industry. It is time to up my game and I think this nervousness is good. It's a good nervous energy.”