Songs Of Trance 2: Amit Trivedi Unveils The Teaser Of ‘Jhoome Nain’ Song

New Delhi: Music composer-singer Amit Trivedi who is all geared up to drop his long-awaited music album ‘Songs of Trance 2’ tomorrow October 10, 2023, on his independent music label Amit Trivedi Azaad, has finally given a glimpse of the same to his millions of fans out there. Ahead of the album audio release, Amit Trivedi took to social media and unveiled the official teaser video of the first song from the album, named ‘Jhoome Nain’ which in no time left the audiences wanting more. Sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Amit Trivedi wrote, “JHOOME NAIN ”

Speaking of the ‘Jhoome Nain’ video, the song offers a fun and electrifying electronic deep house vibe, expertly crafted by none other than Amit Trivedi. With his classic black ensemble, he takes command of the console, setting the stage for a club-ready soundtrack that promises an unforgettable experience. This euphoric and uplifting song, 'Jhoome Nain,' doesn't just play—it sweeps you off your feet and transports you to another world. Its mesmerizing beats and infectious rhythm make it the perfect party anthem, guaranteed to get you grooving. As you listen, you'll find yourself on a thrilling musical journey, with two souls seeking refuge in each other's company, their energy and passion palpable in every note. A trip into a world of pulsating rhythms and melodies, 'Jhoome Nain' is the kind of track that will make you want to let loose and dance the night away. It's more than just a song; it's an experience that will have you lost in the music.

Yesterday at IIT Delhi, the multi-talented music composer-singer Amit Trivedi unveiled an exclusive teaser of 'Jhoome Nain' and treated the enthusiastic crowd to 'Songs of Trance 2' merchandise t-shirts. The audience, filled with excitement and cheers, eagerly anticipated the release of this remarkable album, knowing that it promises to be a remarkable addition to the party playlist.

Talking about the song, Amit Trivedi said, Creating Songs of Trance 2(SOT 2), particularly the 'Jhoome Nain' track, has been an incredibly personal and exciting journey for me. It's not just a song; it's a beautiful experience that you can enjoy both in solitude and on the dance floor. With its pulsating basslines and the mesmerizing deep house vibes, it truly captures the essence of love, delivering a club-ready soundtrack for unforgettable moments. Filmed against the picturesque backdrop of Goa, the entire album is a celebration of the ultimate party vibe infused with the enchantment of trance music. I sincerely hope that fans will embrace it as passionately as I did while bringing it to life - this is 'Songs of Trance 2, straight from the heart and mind of Amit Trivedi'

Offering a total of six songs, the ‘Songs of Trance 2’ audio album will be out on Amit Trivedi Azaad's YouTube channel and available on various streaming platforms, from 10th of October 2023.