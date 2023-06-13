topStoriesenglish2621130
NewsEntertainmentMovies
SONU SOOD

Sonu Sood Gives Hearing-Impaired Contestant A Chance To Cast His Film 'Fateh'

 Sonu Sood, known for being generous and helpful towards people, is currently hosting the new season of Roadies. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Sonu Sood Gives Hearing-Impaired Contestant A Chance To Cast His Film 'Fateh'

New Delhi: Sonu Sood, known for being generous and helpful towards people, is currently hosting the new season of Roadies. 

During the auditions for MTV Roadies season 19, a contestant named Shumbham from Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, who is hearing-impaired, impressed Sonu with his determination and perseverance. 

In a remarkable act, Sonu Sood made this young boy's dream come true by offering him a role in his home production, 'Fateh.'

Despite his tough and disciplined persona on Roadies, Sonu Sood has shown his compassionate side. Having been associated with the show for a considerable period and now heading into its nineteenth season, he continues to bring surprises to the audience.

The teenager with special needs won Sonu's heart with his sincerity and desire to become an actor. Sonu believes in leaving no stone unturned when it comes to providing such opportunities that contribute to the betterment of society.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile