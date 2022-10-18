Sooraj Barjatya refused Salman Khan for 'Uunchai'? Read on

New Delhi: The trailer for the film 'Uunchai' has been released and has been receiving positive comments from the general public. The movie, which has been directed by Sooraj Barjatya, in a recent interview shared how Bollywood superstar and his close friend Salman Khan wanted to be part of the project, but he (Sooraj) refused him.

Salman Khan and Sooraj share a close relationship as both of them, over the decades, have made some great movies which include names such as 'Maine Pyaar Kiya', 'Hum aapke hain Kaun', and 'Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo', among others.

During the trailer launch of the film, website Pinkvilla quoted the director saying, "Like I said, ismein maine sab bandhan tod diye. Ek charm tha Prem rakho toh chal jaye, but ismein sab bandhan tod diye maine. When I told Salman (Khan) that I am making this film, he said, 'Why are you going to hills to make this film?' Then later he said, 'I can do this film' but I said no because I wanted a different cast".

Here is the trailer of the film:

The movie 'Uunchai' stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, and Boman Irani in the lead roles. The film, which has been written by Abhishek Dixit (Screenplay), is slated for release on the 11th of November.