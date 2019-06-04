close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sooryavanshi

'Sooryavanshi' Akshay Kumar's swag in this pic from Bangkok is off the charts

Akshay Kumar can be seen riding a bike on the busy streets of Bangkok and the picture appears to be from a chase sequence.

&#039;Sooryavanshi&#039; Akshay Kumar&#039;s swag in this pic from Bangkok is off the charts
Photo Courtesy: Twitter/@taran_adarsh

New Delhi: On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh treated Akshay Kumar's fans to a picture of the actor shooting in Bangkok, Thailand, for his upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'. 

In the photo, which is a still from the film, Akshay can be seen riding a bike on the busy streets of Bangkok and it appears to be from a chase sequence. His swag is just off the charts and he can be seen wearing a black tee, cargo pants and a pair of aviator glasses. Akshay's intense look will surely leave gripped. 

"Action. Stunts. Chase... Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok for Sooryavanshi," read an excerpt from Taran Adarsh's post. 

'Sooryavanshi', a cop-thriller, is Akshay's first project with Rohit Shetty, best-known for directing films like the 'Singham' series and 'Simmba'.

Of filming the stunt and action scenes, Akshay told news agency PTI in a statement, "I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special."

The 51-year-old actor, who learnt combat sport Muay Thai and worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok before making it big in the movies, also added, "Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food."

'Sooryavanshi' releases on Eid 2020. 

(With PTI inputs)

Tags:
SooryavanshiAkshay Kumarakshay kumar sooryavanshi
Next
Story

Vijay Varma to have cameo in Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30'

Must Watch

PT13M28S

Watch top 5 agendas of the day, 4th June, 2019