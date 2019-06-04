'Sooryavanshi' Akshay Kumar's swag in this pic from Bangkok is off the charts

New Delhi: On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh treated Akshay Kumar's fans to a picture of the actor shooting in Bangkok, Thailand, for his upcoming film 'Sooryavanshi'.

In the photo, which is a still from the film, Akshay can be seen riding a bike on the busy streets of Bangkok and it appears to be from a chase sequence. His swag is just off the charts and he can be seen wearing a black tee, cargo pants and a pair of aviator glasses. Akshay's intense look will surely leave gripped.

"Action. Stunts. Chase... Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok for Sooryavanshi," read an excerpt from Taran Adarsh's post.

Action. Stunts. Chase... Akshay Kumar shoots bike stunts on the streets of #Bangkok for #Sooryavanshi... Akshay collaborates with director Rohit Shetty for the first time. pic.twitter.com/2h1O6eZbwl — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2019

'Sooryavanshi', a cop-thriller, is Akshay's first project with Rohit Shetty, best-known for directing films like the 'Singham' series and 'Simmba'.

Of filming the stunt and action scenes, Akshay told news agency PTI in a statement, "I always have a lot of fun doing my own stunts. Rohit is anyway a class apart when it comes to action in his films. And doing these bike stunts on the streets of Bangkok was extra special."

The 51-year-old actor, who learnt combat sport Muay Thai and worked as a chef and waiter in Bangkok before making it big in the movies, also added, "Many years back I would ride a bike in Bangkok to deliver food. Now I am doing the same all over again, to earn my food."

'Sooryavanshi' releases on Eid 2020.

(With PTI inputs)