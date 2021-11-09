Sooryavanshi BO collection Day 4: Akshay Kumar starrer inches closer to Rs 100 crore club

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi is all set to reach the Rs 100-crore club. The film has been garnering immense appreciations from the critics and the moviegoers alike.

Sooryavanshi collected Rs 14.51 crore on Monday, taking the BO collection so far to Rs 91.59 crore.

Sharing the details of Day 4 collection, Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Sooryavanshi collects in double digits on a Day 4… Inches closer to Rs 100 cr mark… Will be the *first* Rs 100 cr #Hindi film, since #Tanhaji [Jan 2020]… Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr. Total: ₹ 91.59 cr. #India biz.”

Akshay's cop-drama 'Sooryavanshi' has been the magic pill that revived Indian theatres after they were shut owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Rohit Shetty directorial, unsurprisingly, did extremely well on Fri 26.29 cr, Sat 23.85 cr, Sun 26.94 cr, Mon 14.51 cr., making a total to Rs 91.59 cr.

Sooryavanshi was postponed twice due to the pandemic - during the first wave and then the second wave.

In the film, Akshay Kumar is seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi' which released in theatres on November 5, 2021.