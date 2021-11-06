हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sooryavanshi

Sooryavanshi Day 1 Box Office report: Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer earns Rs 26 cr
Pic Courtesy: Movie still

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi has taken the Box Office by storm and ended a dry spell induced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has been directed by Rohit Shetty and features Katrina Kaif in the lead. 

According to noted film critic Taran Adarsh, Day 1 collection of Sooryavanshi has earned over Rs 26.29 crore. He wrote: #Sooryavanshi ROARS on Day 1… REVIVES biz… Records EXCELLENT numbers, despite 50% occupancy in the largest market [#Maharashtra]… Day 2 is SUPER-STRONG… Has potential to grow over the weekend… CINEMAS AND CINEGOERS ARE BACK… Fri ₹ 26.29 cr. #India biz. #Diwali

In the wake of the rising COVID-19 cases once again, filmmaker Rohit Shetty postponed the theatrical release of his ambitious project 'Sooryavanshi'. The film was first delayed last year due to the deadly novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

Akshay Kumar is seen in a cop avatar in Rohit Shetty's directorial venture 'Sooryavanshi' which also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead role opposite him. 'Sooryavanshi' is the third film in Rohit Shetty's cop universe after Ajay Devgn's 'Singham' and Ranveer-starrer 'Simmba'.

Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh also play pivotal parts in 'Sooryavanshi' which is slated to release in theatres on November 5, 2021.

 

