Sooryavanshi movie review: This time, it's cop Akshay Kumar to the rescue!

Director: Rohit Shetty

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn

Ratings: 3.5/5 Stars

After almost 2 years, the audience gets to finally witness Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Sooryavanshi. Akshay Kumar anchors this mega-ship as DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, who is the best we have. He plans, jumps, executes and marvels at everything he does. He is basically, what we all dream and want our desi hero to be.

The basic plot moves ahead with a flashback to the 1993 Mumbai attacks and how a massive terror attack is on the anvil as several sleeper cells seem activated in the city. Enter at the right time, Mr Veer Sooryavanshi aka Khiladi Akshay Kumar, who as a committed and dedicated cop tries his best to nip the bud of such terror planning.

Katrina Kaif plays Ria Sooryavanshi, Veer's wife and the duo has a son named Aryan. The reel chemistry between Akshay and Kat is refreshing and they complement each other in that space. A few happy songs and heart-thumping music in the background does add to the feel of the genre.

Well, in a Rohit Shetty film, you can't possibly forget to mention the flying cars, screeching bullet sounds and some jaw-dropping action sequences keeping you glued for over 2 hours. So yes all of that is there - but the screenplay could have been tighter with some focus on making it appear more real than overtly dramatic.

With some loaded dialogues like 'Jis goli se tu marega uske upar aisa bade mein likha hoinga ... Made in India' and 'Mumbai police passport pe religion dekhkar goli nahi chalati ... criminal record dekhkar thokti hai', you know it's an Akshay Kumar brand of cinema you are watching. For others, the script could look predictable and far too stretched.

The cherry on the cake is coming together of Singham Ajay Devgn, Simmba Ranveer Singh and Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar in the high-octane actioner. The shot where these 3 muskteers walk together with Katrina Kaif calls for a freeze-frame.

The supporting cast including Kumud Mishra as mastermind Bilal, Jackie Shroff as Lashkar chief Omar Hafiz, Abhimanyu Singh, Mrunal Jain, Gulshan Grover, Nikitin Dheer and Sikander Kher have delivered noteworthy performances.

All in all, the highs are more than the lows and this is a mass entertainer we all needed to watch on the big screens after the lockdown restrictions were eased.

Watch out as 'Aa Rahi Hai Police'!